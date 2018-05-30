Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • ‘What does the PM want’: Arvind Kejriwal on CBI raids at Satyendar Jain’s residence

‘What does the PM want’: Arvind Kejriwal on CBI raids at Satyendar Jain’s residence

According to CBI, five more locations, including residences of PWD officials and other private persons, are also being searched. Jain is already facing probe in a case pertaining to money laundering.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 30, 2018 11:13:19 am
Arvind Kejriwal questions CBI raids at Satyendar Jain’s residence, asks 'What does the PM wants' Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioned CBI’s raid at health minister’s residence. (File)

Questioning the intent of the Centre following the Central Bureau of Investigation’s searches at Delhi PWD Minister Satyendar Jain’s residence, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “what does PM Modi want?”

The CBI on Wednesday conducted searches at Health Minister Satyendar Jain’s residence over alleged violation in the hiring of creative team by Public Works Department (PWD). Jain also took to Twitter informing about the development, saying, “CBI raids my house for hiring creative team by PWD. Professionals were hired for different projects. All were forced to leave by CBI.”

According to CBI, five more locations, including residences of PWD officials and other private persons, are also being searched.

Jain is already facing probe in a case pertaining to money laundering. The PWD minister, in a tweet, confirmed that the Central agency was carrying out searches at his residence.

The agency had registered a preliminary enquiry into the hiring of 24 architects for a creative wing of the PWD through an agency, which reportedly lacked any prior experience, the officials added.

 

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now