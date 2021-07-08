Tasting rooms, longer hours: What Delhi’s super-premium alcohol vends may offer

These vends will only be selling premium liquor. (Representational Photo)

The new liquor policy for Delhi has introduced a new license reserved for super-premium vends, which will be of “international quality” and will offer “high-end walk-in experiences”.

Only five such licenses will be given out.

They will pay 2.5 times more as compared to normal vends for a license and can come up in any zone in the city, except around the airport.

This is what the super-premium vends are expected to look like:

1. They can sell only those beers that cost more than Rs 200 and spirits such whiskey, gin and vodka that cost above Rs 1,000.

2. They have to stock at least 50 imported liquor brands, including wines.

3. They can set up a tasting room on the premises. This has to be a separate, enclosed area and cannot be visible from the rest of the store. The tasting room can only hold training and tasting sessions.

4. The vends will be much bigger than usual retail vends and are supposed to have a minimum carpet area of 2,500 square feet.

5. 10% of the space in the store can sell ancillary products such as cigars, liquor chocolates, “high-end art paintings”, and high value merchandise such as bottle openers, ice boxes, bar glasses etc.

6. They can have a “shop-in-shop concept” for exclusive display of various brands in exclusive shelves so that the customers can walk-in into the display for their selection of products.

7. Super premium shops will be allowed to remain open till 11 pm, an hour more than the regular vends.