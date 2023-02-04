scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
What Delhi’s revamp for G20 summit will cost

The largest budget requirement of around Rs 448.37 crore has been mentioned by the PWD, which has already started beautification work on key stretches like the Airport road and around Pragati Maidan.

Ahead of the G20 Summit, the Public Works Department installed ‘Make in India’ lion sculptures on various locations on the stretch leading from Dhaula Kuan to Indira Gandhi International airport, officials said. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
Revamping Delhi’s infrastructure along the lines of countries like the United Kingdom, Singapore, Indonesia and Germany, that have hosted the G20 summit earlier, is set to cost around Rs 927.47 crore.

According to officials, more than 20 departments are working on preparations for the Summit. Key departments like the Public Works Department (PWD), which looks after major roads and flyovers in the city, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), which looks after sanitation, waste management, markets and colony roads, have requested for the highest amount of funds.

The largest budget requirement of around Rs 448.37 crore has been mentioned by the PWD, which has already started beautification work on key stretches like the Airport road and around Pragati Maidan. Other departments like MCD require Rs 249.34 crore, I&FC Rs 73.69 crore and Department of Tourism Rs 71.56 crore.

Officials involved in the projects said the departments concerned have been directed to adopt best practices and examples from other countries that have hosted the summit previously .

“As a large number of roads, especially key arterial roads and flyovers that connect the airport and Pragati Maidan, where the Summit will take place, are under the purview of the event, we have already started work on the ground to enhance the capital’s beauty in an aesthetic manner. The quality of roads will be improved with new and reflective signage boards; blackspots will be removed; horticulture work to increase greenery on the central median will be carried out; and pruning of trees will take place for better illumination,” said an official.

Officials added that no separate budget or funds has been set aside or will be given for G20 preparation. “The departments will have to carry out the work as part of their regular duties and budget and sanctions will be given accordingly,” said the official.

First published on: 04-02-2023 at 05:30 IST
