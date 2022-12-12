What will change at Delhi airport after minister Scindia’s visit?

Amid complaints of long lines and chaos at Terminal 3 of the IGI Airport in Delhi, officials from the Civil Aviation Ministry and DIAL officials have come up with a plan to cut down wait times. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia visited the airport on Monday morning and a meeting was held with ministry and DIAL officials thereafter.

What will change at the airport

At entry:

– Digital display boards showing wait time at each entry gate and the gate with the least wait time will be set up at the terminal checkpoint. A Command Center will monitor crowding at the gates real-time.

– Crowd managers and ushers will guide travellers.

– Airlines will be notified of the crowd, so that check-in points can be made congestion-free.

– Real-time updates on wait time will be posted on social media as well.

At check-in points:

All airlines have been directed to keep their counters fully manned, especially during peak hours.

At security-check (T3 Domestic):

Additional ATRS (Automatic Tray Retrieval System) machines for baggage check will be deployed. “Pre-Covid-19, we had 13 ATRS machines installed on the ground (11 for passengers + 2 for crew and specially abled). This number has been increased to 16 (10 ATRS + 6 conventional x-ray machines ) in the last few days. This will be increased further to 17 soon, and subsequently to 20,” said ministry officials.

At immigration:

An analysis of manpower requirements at immigration counters will be undertaken immediately, and if need be, additional manpower will be deployed.

Flight timings:

– Flights during peak hours will be reduced between 5 am to 9 am. “The ministry and DIAL are also exploring moving some flights to T1 and T2 or non-peak hours at T3.

What has been done so far:

After the minister took stock of the situation last week, some changes were put in place between December 7 and 11.

These changes include:

– Traffic marshals posted at the departure forecourt to avoid vehicular congestion

opening two additional gates, taking the final number t0 18, out of which two are for crew.

Awareness posters at the entry gate for passengers to be ready with boarding cards beforehand to save time during check

– Dedicated resources deployed at the entry gate to usher passengers.

– Additional X-ray machine has been installed in T3 Domestic

– Additional manpower deployed in the ATRS area to help passengers for tray preparation and congestion management

– Awareness posters/mobile announcements being undertaken to inform passengers about do’s and don’ts

Incoming international passengers are being encouraged to complete the Immigration Paper Landing Cards while onboard.

Manpower has been deployed at the disembarkation point to facilitate passengers who have not filled the papers onboard for speedy completion before they reach the immigration counter.