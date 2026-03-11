What caused the haze over Delhi on Tuesday? It wasn’t the fire raging in refineries in Iran, says top expert

For the pollution to reach India, the fire would have to produce a very large volume of smoke, which would move at high speed, and rise to a greater height in the atmosphere, the expert said. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

On Tuesday (March 10) morning, residents woke up to a haze covering parts of Delhi and adjoining areas of Uttar Pradesh, giving rise to speculation that it was due to oil refineries burning in war-hit Iran after being attacked.

A top expert, however, said this is unlikely as the plumes will need to cover an aerial distance of more than 2,000 km to reach Northern India.

So what caused the haze?

Dr Gufran Beig, founder and project director of the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), said the haze was due to a contrast in weather conditions above the dry, hot region around Delhi and Kashmir, where there is still some lingering moisture due to snowfall.