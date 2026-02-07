No safety measures, no warning signs: What caused death of Delhi man who fell into DJB pit

Lack of proper safety arrangements, no guards, no warning signs and reflectors around a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) pit in Janakpuri: These were the main reasons behind the death of a 25-year-old telecaller with HDFC Bank, who fell into it on Thursday night, the FIR registered in the case stated.

The FIR, registered under sections of culpable homicide against unknown persons, also claimed that a preliminary inquiry showed DJB officials and the contractor knew someone could fall into the open pit, dug up in the middle of the road, if there were no safety measures in place and yet no action was taken.

The initial MLC (medico-legal case) report of the deceased, Kamal Dhyani, noted ‘grazed abrasion over epigastric region’ as the only main injury, the FIR claimed.

Dhyani had spoken to his brother just before midnight, and told him he would be home soon. Hours later, on Friday morning, he was discovered at the bottom of the pit, covered in mud and still wearing his red helmet. His motorcycle lay next to him.

The pit had been dug for an ongoing major revamp of the Capital’s drainage network. Ashish Sood, Delhi’s Minister for Urban Development who is also the MLA for the area, said the work was part of a rehabilitation project for the nearly 50-year-old main sewer line which had all but collapsed.

Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh also said work on rehabilitating underground sewer lines in the area has been ongoing for almost three months. However, it was only a day earlier, on February 4, that the pit was dug, officials had said.

On Friday, Delhi Police officials had said the biker could have fallen while trying to ride over the dug-up mounds of earth. There was no CCTV camera in the vicinity to confirm the circumstances of the fatal incident, police officers said.

A senior police officer told The Indian Express on Saturday, “Prima facie, it seems there was a lack of barricading on the road due to which Kamal managed to drive onto it.”

“We are questioning an eyewitness who claimed to have seen the incident, as well as a security guard from a nearby residential society. It appears that Kamal fell into the pit between 12 am and 12.15 am,” the officer said.

The government, meanwhile, ordered an inquiry into the tragedy and to fix responsibility. Three officials involved with the project — a junior engineer, an assistant engineer, and an executive engineer — were suspended. The government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for Kamal’s family.

Just last year, taking note of the increasing number of accidents being reported during the execution of works, especially during the laying of sewer lines, the Jal Board had issued a detailed safety advisory, officials had said.

The advisory underlined that proper barricading, warning signage, and lighting and trench protection are mandatory during sewer line and pipeline works, and that payment to contractors should not be released unless the engineer in charge certified compliance with safety measures.