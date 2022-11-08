What are the main reasons for the growth of telemedicine in India?

Our habits have radically changed due to the recent pandemic. People are coming up with workarounds to make things function now that social distancing is the new norm. Thanks to technology, things like remote collaboration, online fitness programs, and online schools are now possible. The healthcare system that earlier depended on doctors and patients meeting in person has come to a transition phase as the GOI ruled on the telemedicine guidelines 2020, allowing a structured manner where doctors can provide online consultations as well.

Telemedicine is the need of the hour as it allows the delivery of healthcare services remotely and ensures easy access to specialist doctors to patients from all walks of life. There is tremendous pressure on the traditional healthcare system due to the rise in lifestyle disorders and healthcare expenses. Hence, in telemedicine, audio, video, or text is generally used throughout the entire diagnostic and treatment process. Furthermore, through real-time consultation with doctors via cell phones, tablets, laptops, or PCs, smart technologies enable health organizations to improve access and lessen the pressure on the current healthcare infrastructure of the country. Ayush Atul Mishra CEO and Co-Founder, Tattvan E-Clinics describes it thoroughly:

Growth of Telemedicine

The emergence of telemedicine as a solution to the public health gaps is expected to grow as we move forward as it also supports the government’s Digital India mission. It can help raise awareness and lighten the burden on the current healthcare infrastructure with a skewed doctor-to-patient ratio. The easy access to patients allows doctors to provide consultations and write prescriptions remotely through digital platforms. This also provides a clear distinction between critical and non-critical illnesses: while patients with critical conditions must go to hospitals, those with non-critical conditions can get professional advice from the comfort of their homes, relieving the pressure on hospital staff and reducing travel time.

Furthermore, telemedicine can also address healthcare access issues for rural women, who are reluctant or usually delayed to get basic medical care for themselves. In these situations, a brick-and-mortar E Clinic can guarantee access to telemedicine services while the overall state of health-related facilities.

Factors Propelling The Growth of Telemedicine

The telemedicine sector is expanding due to a variety of factors. Many more are on their way to establishing a new standard for people, while some have transformed the sector. According to a Statista analysis, in India, the telemedicine market was worth close to 830 million dollars in 2019. The market had a value of 647 million dollars the year before. The country’s telemedicine market has gradually grown since 2010 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 31% from 2020 to 2025. The implementation of virtual care was hastened nationwide during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. This includes telemedicine, teleradiology, telepathology, and teleconsultation.

Here are some of the key elements propelling the telemedicine industry’s expansion:

Healthcare necessity: Chronic diseases are affecting more and more people worldwide. Furthermore, urban surroundings now require healthcare at home due to the geriatric population.

Advertisement

Technological advancement: Other factors influencing the expansion of telehealth solutions include the prevalence of mobile devices across all age groups and on-demand healthcare apps. The global development of telehealth solutions is fueled by technological developments and insurance coverage for telehealth.

Easy Diagnosis for patients: Patients are constantly looking for care that is accessible and convenient. Running a telemedicine E Clinic can therefore aid in the timely diagnosis of patients residing especially in remote locations. This is due to the flexibility it gives people worldwide to visit doctors online, which is sometimes difficult or even impossible.

Patient retention: Besides drawing in new patients, it also enables current patients to regularly receive remote checks and guidance. Healthcare firms can use telemedicine to maintain contact with patients and give them a pleasant, on-site, and remote experience.

Final Takeaway!

Advertisement

Soon, the healthcare sector and patients worldwide will use telemedicine more widely, and telemedicine will continue to expand. Recent telemedicine regulations will be a crucial enabler for the industry’s explosive growth in India. Moreover, healthcare delivery facilities are connected reliably and effectively using optical fibers. India has undertaken several steps to raise the standard of treatment. Thus, a more stable healthcare system will continue to be supported by greater awareness.