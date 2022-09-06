What are sources contributing to pollution in Delhi? Study set to begin next month to find out

A real-time source apportionment study to determine the sources of pollutants in Delhi is set to begin next month, according to officials in the Environment Department.

A ‘supersite’ for the study is likely to be ready by September 15. The supersite, which is being set up at the Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya on Rouse Avenue, is where the equipment is being installed to monitor parameters including PM2.5, oxides of nitrogen, carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide, ozone, elemental carbon and secondary inorganic and organic aerosols.

Equipment has been imported from the USA for the purpose of the study, officials said. The study is estimated to cost around Rs 12 crore. A mobile laboratory is also being readied – a vehicle that can be stationed at different locations to help determine what the sources of pollutants might be at different spots.

The project is being implemented jointly by IIT Kanpur, IIT Delhi and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) being the nodal agency.

TERI is preparing an emissions inventory for the NCR, which will pinpoint the extent of contribution of major sectors to pollutants, including the contribution from the transport sector, industries, waste burning and construction. Forecasting pollution levels is another component of the study. The emissions inventory is nearly complete, and the inventory will be used for forecasting pollution levels, an official said.

Machine learning and artificial intelligence will be used in forecasting, said a source involved with the study, who did not want to be named. “The artificial intelligence method will be trained based on previous data… air quality, emissions, wind direction, mixing height, humidity, rainfall, temperature, and how these variables influence air quality. A forecast for meteorological data will be available. Based on that we will know how the air quality at multiple sites will unfold. This forecasting system will enable hourly AQI forecasts,” the source said.

“With the real-time source apportionment study, hourly information on multiple pollutants will be monitored and continuously assessed. This information goes into software that is being developed indigenously, which will assess what are the sources contributing to pollution at the supersite, what are their shares. This will be coupled with the dispersion model to determine where they are physically located. The dispersion model will be used to determine how the pollutants might travel and take different forms,” the source said. The intention is to identify which sources are contributing how much to pollution, and where these sources are.

“More advanced technology is now available to do more dynamic assessments of the changing pattern in source contribution. These kinds of technical and scientific applications can help to further refine the policy feedback and help us refine action. If these approaches can be adopted for better decision making, that can be useful to inform action,” said Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director, research and advocacy, Centre for Science and Environment.

Meanwhile, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said Monday that an action plan to deal with air pollution this winter will be submitted by the Environment Department to the government by September 15. The action plan, comprising 15 points, will be a compilation of plans prepared by various government departments and agencies to address different issues, including burning of waste, pollution from dust, vehicular and industrial pollution.