WFH policy, ban on industries among measures suggested by Delhi govt to tackle pollution: Rai

Implementing work from home policy in Delhi-NCR and closing down industries are some of the steps suggested by the Delhi government in a meeting of the Commission for Air Quality Management held on Tuesday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday had announced various emergency measures, including the closure of schools for a week, a ban on construction activities and work from home for government employees, to deal with the pollution crisis faced by the city.

“On Monday, DPCC teams went to see whether the measures are being implemented and they found that the construction work has been stopped,” Rai told reporters.

Delhi air pollution: A man rides a camel as traffic plies on a road with headlights on, amid smog in New Delhi. (File/PTI) Delhi air pollution: A man rides a camel as traffic plies on a road with headlights on, amid smog in New Delhi. (File/PTI)

The Supreme Court on Monday had directed the Commission For Air Quality Management to hold a joint meeting and on Tuesday, the states of Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh participated in the meeting.

“In the meeting, Delhi government officials suggested implementing work from home policy in Delhi-NCR, ban on construction work and ban on industries so that pollution levels can be controlled. The other states have also put forth their views and we are waiting for an official notification from the commission,” Rai said in the briefing.