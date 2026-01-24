On wettest January day in 2 years in Delhi, max temp falls by 11 degrees

Showers and gusty winds bring Delhi’s first rain of the year, sharply improving air quality and lowering temperatures. (Express File Photo)

Even as showers and strong winds significantly improved the air quality in Delhi-NCR on Friday, the Capital witnessed the year’s first rain, leading to a drop of nearly 11 degrees Celsius in the day temperature. At 19.8 mm, the city also saw the wettest January day in the last two years. The city had received 20.44 mm of rainfall on January 30, 2023.

Delhi’s maximum temperature settled at 16 degrees Celsius, the lowest for this month and also the lowest day temperature for the month since January 10, 2024, when the day’s high had settled at 15.2 degrees Celsius.

Noida, meanwhile, reported a day temperature of 14.5 degrees Celsius, and a minimum temperature at 14 degrees Celsius on Friday. Gurgaon recorded a maximum of 16.8 degrees Celsius. The minimum settled at 14.1 degrees Celsius.