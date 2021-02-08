Wetland authority seeks action plan to revive 1,000 water bodies

Besides the 39 untraceable bodies, which could have disappeared due to encroachment, the remaining 994 already have their sources of water. (Representational)

The Delhi Wetland Authority has sought action plans from land-owning and maintenance agencies for revival of more than 1,000 water bodies in the capital, including lakes, ponds and wells. Details compiled by the authority show that plans for 278 out of 1,033 bodies have been submitted so far this month by agencies including the DDA, MCDs and the state revenue department.

Proposals for the remaining 755, which include 39 untraceable water bodies, are being sought and agencies have been asked to submit them by the end of this month, a Delhi government official said. “In the action plans, the agencies are identifying the challenges or threats these water bodies face, such as solid waste dumping or flow of sewage into them. The aim is to restore these water bodies so that they can perform their ecological functions, including supporting biodiversity and recharging groundwater. This would involve removal of toxic waste and filtration of water that goes into them,” the official said.

Besides the 39 untraceable bodies, which could have disappeared due to encroachment, the remaining 994 already have their sources of water.

Details compiled by the wetland authority show that the revenue department has 616 water bodies under it, followed by 317 owned by the DDA.

In the action plan, agencies have to submit details about the current condition of the water bodies, how they will be restored and the timeline for completion of work. After the proposals are submitted, the plans will be sent for review to a technical committee comprising water experts from various institutes and non-profits, officials said.