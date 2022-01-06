Western disturbance could trigger rain in Delhi from tomorrow to Sunday

With another western disturbance likely to affect parts of north-west India from Thursday night onwards, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain for the national capital from January 7 to 9.

Western disturbances are storms that bring rainfall in winter.

On account of a western disturbance over parts of north Pakistan, Delhi witnessed a rainy day on Wednesday. The Safdarjung weather observatory recorded 9.1 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am on Wednesday and 8.30 am on Thursday. The Palam station recorded a total of 7 mm rain, while Lodhi Road recorded 7.4 mm, and the Ridge logged 5.8 mm. At Aya Nagar, a total of 6.2 mm of rain was recorded.

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Thursday is forecast to be 12 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature could settle at 20 degree Celsius, according to the IMD.

Over the past 24 hours, the minimum temperature recorded was 11.7 degree Celsius, five degrees above the normal for this time of the year. The maximum temperature over the past 24 hours was 15.7 degree Celsius, four degrees below the normal and the lowest maximum temperature so far this winter.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi is predicted to improve due to rainfall. While the average air quality index (AQI) stood at 397, in the “very poor” category, on Wednesday, the Air Quality Early Warning System forecast indicates that the AQI on Thursday could improve to reach the “poor” category. It is likely to improve further to remain in the “moderate” category on Friday and Saturday, going by the forecast.

With the rainfall on Wednesday, particulate matter levels fell at some monitoring stations, according to data from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee. At Mandir Marg, for instance, the PM2.5 concentration fell from 315 µg/m3 at 11 am on Wednesday to 79 µg/m3 at 5 pm. Similarly, the PM10 concentration fell from 427 µg/m3 at 11 am to 97 µg/m3 at 5 pm on Wednesday. By 9 am on Thursday, the PM10 level had climbed back up to 205 µg/m3, while the PM2.5 concentration at the same time was 154 µg/m3.

The 24-hour average AQI levels, however, remained in the “very poor” category at most monitoring stations. The station at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 350 at 9 am on Thursday, while Sri Aurobindo Marg recorded 348, and Mandir Marg registered an AQI of 331.