Thursday, February 20, 2020
Western disturbance brings rain to Delhi

A western disturbance (WD) over Himachal Pradesh brought rain to parts of Delhi, Thursday evening. According to IMD officials, the WD is expected to bring light rain to the city on Friday as well, and snow in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 27.5 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal. The minimum temperature was 13.6 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal.

On Friday, the temperature is expected to be between 24 and 13 degrees Celsius.

