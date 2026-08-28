West Delhi woman’s murder: Gym trainer arrested in late night exchange of fire

More than a day after a 21-year-old content creator was stabbed to death allegedly by a gym trainer at her home in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, the Delhi Police arrested the accused, Imran, in a late night exchange of fire on Thursday. Police said Imran was found hiding in Rajouri Garden, where he was tracked with the help of CCTV camera footage. “When asked […]

Written by: Pragynesh
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 28, 2026 05:28 AM IST
West Delhi woman murder, West Delhi woman murder Gym trainer arrested, Delhi woman murder accused arrested in late night exchange of fire, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairs"Muskan and Imran got into a heated argument. It appears that Imran strangled her before stabbing her multiple times in the abdomen with a knife he had brought with him. He then took her phone and fled,” said the senior officer.
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More than a day after a 21-year-old content creator was stabbed to death allegedly by a gym trainer at her home in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, the Delhi Police arrested the accused, Imran, in a late night exchange of fire on Thursday.

Police said Imran was found hiding in Rajouri Garden, where he was tracked with the help of CCTV camera footage.

“When asked to surrender, Imran took out a pistol and opened fire at the police team. In response, he was fired upon. The accused was injured and then arrested,” a senior officer said.

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Police have said Imran and the deceased, Muskan, knew each other since 2024. Imran was a trainer at a gym which Muskan visited.

Muskan lived on the second-floor of a building, in a narrow lane in Old Mahavir Nagar, with her family. Her father had passed away around 15 years ago.

On Wednesday evening, Imran reached Muskan’s neighbourhood around 5.40 pm. Police said evidence showed that it wasn’t a forced entry, and that Imran was likely let in by Muskan.

She was alone at home at that time. While her mother was out buying vegetables, her two sisters, one of whom is a model, were in Chandigarh for a shoot.

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“Muskan and Imran got into a heated argument. It appears that Imran strangled her before stabbing her multiple times in the abdomen with a knife he had brought with him. He then took her phone and fled,” said the senior officer.

About 6.40 pm, the family’s domestic help came to the house and found the door open. She found that all the lights were switched off, except for Muskan’s room. She went inside and found Muskan, injured and bleeding.

“Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to help and took Muskan to the hospital,” said the officer.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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