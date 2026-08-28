West Delhi woman’s murder: Gym trainer arrested in late night exchange of fire

"Muskan and Imran got into a heated argument. It appears that Imran strangled her before stabbing her multiple times in the abdomen with a knife he had brought with him. He then took her phone and fled,” said the senior officer.

More than a day after a 21-year-old content creator was stabbed to death allegedly by a gym trainer at her home in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, the Delhi Police arrested the accused, Imran, in a late night exchange of fire on Thursday.

Police said Imran was found hiding in Rajouri Garden, where he was tracked with the help of CCTV camera footage.

“When asked to surrender, Imran took out a pistol and opened fire at the police team. In response, he was fired upon. The accused was injured and then arrested,” a senior officer said.

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Police have said Imran and the deceased, Muskan, knew each other since 2024. Imran was a trainer at a gym which Muskan visited.