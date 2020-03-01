Situation in West Delhi normal, strict action will be taken against rumour mongers: Police

Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said senior officers were monitoring the situation. (File) Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said senior officers were monitoring the situation. (File)

Delhi Police on Sunday evening rejected reports of tensions brewing in west Delhi and advised people not to spread or believe in rumours. In a tweet, Delhi Police said the law and order situation of the whole city was under control.

“It has been observed that some anti-social elements are spreading rumours to disturb peace. People are advised to neither spread nor trust the rumours. Law and order situation of the whole city is under control,” Delhi Police said.

Joint CP (Western Range) Shalini Singh is in Khyala. She urges people to not believe in rumours. “No violence has taken place here. Situation is completely normal. We, the Delhi Police, are present here for your protection,” she adds. Read | https://t.co/70fvDwanpg pic.twitter.com/G6KmoxQQjr — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) March 1, 2020

Following the reports, DMRC closed entry and exit of Tilak Nagar, Nangloi, Surajmal Stadium, Badarpur, Tughlakabad, Uttam Nagar West and Nawada metro stations only to reopen them minutes later. The temporary closure of stations also added to people’s anxieties. Follow LIVE Updates

Rumours started circulating after a team from Khyala police station in plain clothes went to raid a gambling racket from where 25 people managed to escape and cops started chasing them, the Joint CP said.

“Rumour is the biggest enemy. A rumour has been noticed that there is some tension in Khyala-Raghubir Nagar area of West District. There is no truth behind it,” West Delhi DCP tweeted.

AAP Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh also did a Facebook live, showing the situation was normal in the area and shops were open.

Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said senior officers were monitoring the situation and strict action would be taken against rumour mongers.

“We have received some panic calls from West Delhi, South East Delhi, Madanpur Khadar, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar and Khayala. The situation is normal at these places. Police are monitoring social media and will take action against rumour-mongers,” ANI quoted Randhawa as saying.

Faridabad Police Commissioner KK Rao was also on the ground monitoring the situation. “These are rumours (reports of violence), everything has been verified. We appeal to everyone to not believe in or spread rumors. Action will be taken against rumor mongers,” Faridabad Police said.

