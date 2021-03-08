West Delhi school shut after student is Covid positive

A prominent private school in West Delhi temporarily discontinued offline classes after a student reportedly tested positive.

Parents of children studying at Indraprastha World School, Paschim Vihar, received a message from the school informing them that offline classes were being discontinued immediately. The message stated that the student, who had tested positive, had only reported to the school on one day, March 2.

“… the school discontinued offline classes immediately. All contacts of that child have been identified and individually informed. No other case, except this one, has been reported from the school. In addition to regular sanitation, the school has ensured deep medical sanitation of the entire campus. All guidelines issued by health agencies and the government are also being strictly adhered to in the school,” the message read.

Principal Shikha Arora said the school will be closed for about a week: “We will be resuming soon. It is advised to keep the campus closed for about five days so that deep cleaning can be completed. We have informed all students who had come in contact with the student concerned.”

Last week, Queen Mary’s School in Tis Hazari closed for a week after a student reportedly tested positive and parents protested outside the campus. The school later filed a police complaint against the student’s family, alleging the Covid report submitted by them had been forged.

Other schools said they too have planned for a similar course of action in case any student or teacher tests positive.

“Ideally, there should be an isolation room in every school. In case a child reports symptoms during school hours, he or she can be immediately isolated and their parents can be informed. We have a porta cabin near our sports field, usually used for changing. As that’s not being used currently, we have made it our isolation room. If any child tests positive, we will close the school for at least three days to do complete deep cleaning of the entire campus… even though we have given fixed seats to children in classrooms, which they cannot change and move out from, and have asked them not to touch railings,” said Mount Abu Public School principal Jyoti Arora.