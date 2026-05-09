3-year old girl raped in school, staff member arrested gets bail

An FIR was lodged into the incident on May 1, when the girl's mother filed a police complaint, alleging that her daughter was sexually assaulted during school hours by an unknown male staff member of the school.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 9, 2026 07:56 AM IST
During investigation, police said the accused was identified by the child and arrested on the same day.During investigation, police said the accused was identified by the child and arrested on the same day. (File Photo)
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A three-year old student has been allegedly raped by the caretaker of a school in West Delhi. After the arrest of the accused, he was granted bail by a court on May 7, said police.

An FIR was lodged into the incident on May 1, when the girl’s mother filed a police complaint, alleging that her daughter was sexually assaulted during school hours by an unknown male staff member of the school.

The accused was booked under Section 64 (1) of the BNS, which pertains to punishing rape with rigorous imprisonment not less than 10 years as well as Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which covers aggravated penetrative sexual assault.

During investigation, police said the accused was identified by the child and arrested on the same day.

“The accused was promptly arrested and subsequently remanded to judicial custody. However, the accused was granted bail on Tuesday… despite strong opposition from the prosecution,” DCP (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar said.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Rohit Gulia of Dwarka Court, in his order dated May 7, said, “…it has been shown that the applicant/accused had left the junior wing of the school at around 8.37 am and had not returned back thereafter and moreover, the applicant/accused had joined the investigation when he was called by the police authorities…”

“…there is nothing on record which could suggest that the applicant accused had ever tried to flee or interfere in the investigation of the case in any manner whatsoever. Further, the Investigating Officer admitted that the alleged crime scene had been investigated by the crime team and relevant articles seized, including the DVRs of the CCTV cameras… moreover, teachers of the junior wing of the school have been examined,” he added.

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The ASJ said that it was clear that there was no “requirement of keeping the accused behind bars for long”. “…without commenting upon the merits or demerits of the case, the applicant/accused… is admitted to bail,” he added.

The defense counsel had argued that the accused was not present at the junior wing of the school when the crime allegedly took place.

The DCP said the police are examining the court order and taking legal opinion to decide further course of action.

According to the police, the victim’s statement was recorded before the court under Section 183 of the BNSS, and crucial evidence, including CCTV and DVR footage, was seized.

Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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