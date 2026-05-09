3-year old girl raped in school, staff member arrested gets bail

During investigation, police said the accused was identified by the child and arrested on the same day. (File Photo)

A three-year old student has been allegedly raped by the caretaker of a school in West Delhi. After the arrest of the accused, he was granted bail by a court on May 7, said police.

An FIR was lodged into the incident on May 1, when the girl’s mother filed a police complaint, alleging that her daughter was sexually assaulted during school hours by an unknown male staff member of the school.

The accused was booked under Section 64 (1) of the BNS, which pertains to punishing rape with rigorous imprisonment not less than 10 years as well as Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which covers aggravated penetrative sexual assault.