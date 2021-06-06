75-year-old woman strangled, robbed in West Delhi; accused arrested

The police said the incident took place on May 31

A 75-year-old woman was allegedly strangled by her house help and two other men during a robbery in West Delhi. The accused fled after the crime, leaving the woman and her husband alone at home.

The deceased woman was identified as Savitri. She lived with her husband Jaipal, who is a cancer patient and also suffers from other ailments.

The police said the incident took place on May 31, and the elderly woman succumbed to her injuries later.

The couple recently hired a house help, Monu (22) to take care of Jaipal.

DCP (West) Urvija Goel said the accused along with his friends Vishal (22) and Naveen (31) decided to rob the couple because they were an “easy target”.

On May 31, Manu invited his friends to the house, who then assaulted the woman and threatened her. They asked her about her cash and jewellery. When she refused to tell them, they strangled her.

DCP Goel said they received a call on June 1 from a hospital in Jankpuri about Savitri. “There were strangulation marks on her neck. We registered a case immediately and sent our team to her house and nearby areas. We found Monu was inside the house at the time of the offence. He was questioned by the team, but he kept changing his statements,” said the DCP.

During further investigation, the police found that Monu left the house after the incident. He was interrogated and he confessed to the crime. After killing the woman, he and his associates found a pair of earrings and Rs 2,000 in cash which they took and fled.

His associates, who were arrested from Burari, also confessed to the murder and robbery.