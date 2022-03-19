Man stabbed to death in west Delhi’s Naraina; 5 held

Five persons including a 16-year-old juvenile have been apprehended from west Delhi’s Naraina for allegedly killing a 29-year-old man after his motorbike touched one of them.

The police said the accused have been identified as Dharmendra Kumar, his two sons Sachin and Ramanuj, his employee Waqil Ahmed, and his nephew, a juvenile.

“The deceased was identified as Shiva, who was staying in Naraina village with his family. The incident took place on Friday at around 9.30 pm when a fight broke out at a pan shop near PVR Naraina after which Shiva was killed by a group of five persons. Shiva’s vehicle hit the employee of the alleged party, which led heated arguments and then the death,” said DCP (west) Ghanshyam Bansal.

The police said the argument started between Shiva, who worked as a bouncer, and Ahmed. “An argument started between them and Ahmed was joined by his employer and his sons. Suddenly, one of them took out a knife and stabbed him to death,” a senior police officer said.

The accused fled before the police was informed of the incident.

“The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. An FIR was registered and police later apprehended all the accused from their residences,” the officer added.