West Delhi murder: ‘Muskan’s killer declared intent on Insta live’, police saying verifying video

Twenty-six-year-old Imran, who was arrested late Thursday for the murder of 21-year-old content creator Muskan Sharma, allegedly went live on Instagram an hour before he arrived at her West Delhi home, and threatened to murder her, police said.

“He allegedly started by saying that he would die by suicide and then claimed that he would kill Muskan,” said an officer. They are trying to verify the authenticity of the purported Instagram live, said police.

Imran was arrested following an exchange of fire with police in West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden. Police had tracked him using CCTV camera footage and found him moving around the area on foot around 11.15 pm near the Sub-Registrar Office on Nala Road.

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“The police team disclosed its identity and repeatedly asked him to surrender. Instead, he suddenly took out a pistol and opened fire towards the police party,” DCP (West) Hareshwar Swami said.

“He fired around four rounds at the police team. In retaliation, three rounds were fired on him. Two hit his right leg, and one his left leg,” said a senior officer.

He was arrested and taken to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital in Raghubir Nagar. No police personnel was injured. Police said a separate FIR has been registered at Rajouri Garden police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act in connection with the firing.

The probe so far has also revealed that Imran had allegedly been booked in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case in 2018 involving a minor. The case, registered at Tilak Nagar police station, included charges under IPC sections relating to causing hurt, wrongful restraint, assault on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, stalking and insulting her modesty, besides Section 8 of the POCSO Act.

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“There is also a culpable homicide case against him where he allegedly beat a woman with a cement slab,” said an officer. The case was registered in 2021, again at Tilak Nagar police station.

Further, police said they are examining Imran’s social media activity. His Instagram profile allegedly shows him appearing in a reel posted in December 2019 in which a friend was seen flashing a gun. An officer said they would examine whether an Arms Act case can be registered in connection to the post.

Police said Imran and Muskan had known each other since 2024 and met at Seven Zone gym, where he worked as a trainer. Their relationship allegedly deteriorated over the last two months after Imran attempted suicide and became addicted to drugs. His behaviour towards Muskan also allegedly became abusive, prompting her to approach police on July 18, though she did not file a formal complaint.

Imran subsequently got admitted to a de-addiction centre but was released on July 30 after he allegedly harmed himself there, police said.

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On August 20, he allegedly confronted Muskan at a hotel over his suspicion that she was talking to another man.

On August 26, Imran went to Muskan’s home in Old Mahavir Nagar around 5.40 pm. Police said there was no evidence of forced entry. Muskan was alone at home when the two allegedly got into an argument.

“It appears that Imran strangled her before stabbing her multiple times in the abdomen with a knife he had brought with him. He then took her phone and fled,” said a senior officer.

Muskan was found injured by the family’s domestic help around 6.40 pm and later died.

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An FIR under section 103(1) (murder) of the BNS was registered at the Tilak Nagar police station on August 27.