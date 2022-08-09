West Delhi launches project to provide transgenders with jobs in hospitality sector

Updated: August 9, 2022 11:45:07 am
To empower and provide job opportunities to the transgender community, Delhi’s West district has launched an employment scheme called ‘Trans-Empower’ in collaboration with Lalit Group of hotels. The district administration intends to provide members of the transgender community with free training and employment opportunities in hotel management, hospitality and, food and beverage services through this scheme.
According to officials, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed Monday between the West district magistrate Kriti Garg and Lalit Group of hotels for training and generating employment in different sectors for the transgender community.
Kriti Garg said: “This step for the welfare of the transgender community was long overdue and the district administration will keep working for the upliftment of the vulnerable section of our society. The district administration will keep working with good faith to ensure inclusiveness and livelihood promotion of vulnerable sections of society.”
Under this project, the district plans to provide skill training to transgenders and organise self-help groups to help them avail various benefits under schemes like National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM), Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro food processing Enterprises (PMFME), Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).
Subscriber Only Stories
Officials added that the district administration also decided to hire transgenders as civil defence volunteers (CDVs) and give them specific duties in the office of the West DM. A separate toilet for transgenders is also proposed to make the workplace more inclusive for all.
Further, the transgenders will be provided training in other sectors like housekeeping, marketing and communication, sales, IT, accounts and creative cell. The West district administration also has plans to organise job fairs, placement and apprenticeship drive in to help the community to live a dignified life. A district skill committee has also been organised under the project, said officials.
Earlier, the district collaborated with Sun Foundation to provide skills training to the transgender community free of cost at World Class Skill Centre, ITI Jail Road Campus, Hari Nagar, West Delhi.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'
Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'
Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'
Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'You would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure...didn't happen'
Jaismine's passion: Fuelled by Hawa Singh, boxing uncles, a spartan academy
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Manoj Prabhakar appointed Nepal cricket coach
Sri Lanka asks China to defer military ship visit after India protests
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Full list of Eknath Shinde’s council of ministers
West Delhi launches project to provide transgenders with jobs in hospitality sector
Goa board to conduct 2022-23 board exams term wise; schedule released
Man beaten to death during party at aviation union office in Mumbai
Raksha Bandhan 2022 Date: When is Rakhi in 2022?
HP announces new line of AIl-In-One PCs for India: Here’s a close look
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as ‘Shiva No 1’
Why India produces twice as many women airline pilots as the US
Death threat to UP CM Yogi Adityanath over emergency WhatsApp helpline
Elderly man meets his granddaughter named after his late wife for the first time