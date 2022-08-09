scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

West Delhi launches project to provide transgenders with jobs in hospitality sector

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed Monday between the West district magistrate Kriti Garg and Lalit Group of hotels for training and generating employment in different sectors for the transgender community.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: August 9, 2022 11:45:07 am
Under this project, the district plans to provide skill training to transgenders and organise self-help groups to help them avail various benefits under schemes like National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM), Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro food processing Enterprises (PMFME), Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP). (Express)

To empower and provide job opportunities to the transgender community, Delhi’s West district has launched an employment scheme called ‘Trans-Empower’ in collaboration with Lalit Group of hotels. The district administration intends to provide members of the transgender community with free training and employment opportunities in hotel management, hospitality and, food and beverage services through this scheme.

According to officials, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed Monday between the West district magistrate Kriti Garg and Lalit Group of hotels for training and generating employment in different sectors for the transgender community.

Kriti Garg said: “This step for the welfare of the transgender community was long overdue and the district administration will keep working for the upliftment of the vulnerable section of our society. The district administration will keep working with good faith to ensure inclusiveness and livelihood promotion of vulnerable sections of society.”

Under this project, the district plans to provide skill training to transgenders and organise self-help groups to help them avail various benefits under schemes like National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM), Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro food processing Enterprises (PMFME), Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).

Officials added that the district administration also decided to hire transgenders as civil defence volunteers (CDVs) and give them specific duties in the office of the West DM. A separate toilet for transgenders is also proposed to make the workplace more inclusive for all.

Further, the transgenders will be provided training in other sectors like housekeeping, marketing and communication, sales, IT, accounts and creative cell. The West district administration also has plans to organise job fairs, placement and apprenticeship drive in to help the community to live a dignified life. A district skill committee has also been organised under the project, said officials.

Earlier, the district collaborated with Sun Foundation to provide skills training to the transgender community free of cost at World Class Skill Centre, ITI Jail Road Campus, Hari Nagar, West Delhi.

First published on: 09-08-2022 at 11:33:21 am

