West Delhi AAP prabhari resigns, cites ill-health

The newly appointed prabhari (in-charge) of the West Delhi Parliamentary constituency for the Aam Aadmi Party, Rajpal Solanki, resigned from the post Thursday citing health issues. Solanki was announced as the prabhari only four days ago. In a letter to the party leadership, Solanki said he had suffered a minor heart attack on Tuesday, and was admitted to hospital.

“The doctors have asked me to rest and I will not be able to shoulder the responsibility of a prabhari,” he said, adding that he will be available for party work once he is healthy again.

Senior party leaders said Solanki did not attend a party meeting held in Vikaspuri on Wednesday.

Solanki was not a well-known name within the party and a few eyebrows had been raised when he was declared the prabhari for the seat. According to the party, Solanki was on the board of hospitals and schools in Dwarka and was a “long-time AAP supporter”.

Sources said the people who have been named as prabharis will eventually be declared as the candidates from the area as well. The party, however, will take a final call close to the Lok Sabha polls, said sources.

