West Bengal, J&K among 17 states and UTs to display tableaux at Republic Day parade

West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Jammu & Kashmir will be among the 17 states and union territories to display their tableaux at Kartavya Path for the Republic Day parade, the Ministry of Defence said Sunday.

Twenty-three tableaux — 17 from states and union territories and six from various ministries and departments — will be displayed, and will depict the nation’s “rich cultural heritage, economic progress and strong internal and external security,” the ministry said in a statement.

Ladakh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala will also be displaying their tableaux during the parade, depicting the “geographical and rich cultural diversity of the country”.

The West Bengal tableau will depict Durga Puja in Kolkata and celebrate its inscription on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List, which last year

was inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Last year, the state’s tableau was not selected for the Republic Day event, giving way to a political controversy between the Centre and the state.

Six tableaux from the Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Home Affairs (Central Armed Police Forces), Ministry of Home Affairs (Narcotics Control Bureau), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (Central Public Works Department), Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (Indian Council Agriculture Research) will also be on display, showcasing their achievements in the last few years. The Army, Navy and IAF will also display their tableaux.

In the statement, the defence ministry said the selection of tableaux of states and UTs for the parade has been made on a zonal basis by categorising them into six zones — northern, central, eastern, western, southern and northeastern zone. “Normally, approximately 15 tableaux from states/UTs are selected for the Republic Day parade, based on the proportionate ratio of each zone,” the ministry said.

As per the ministry, the selection process involved scrutiny of tableaux proposals from various states and UTs by an expert committee and several rounds of interactions by committee members with representatives of the states on the theme, presentation, aesthetics and technical elements of the tableaux.

There will be a total of 45,000 spectators for the Republic Day event this year, as compared to over a lakh in pre-Covid years. The physical invitation cards for guests and spectators have been replaced by e-invitations.

The week-long celebrations would start on January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and culminate on January 30, which is observed as Martyrs’ Day.