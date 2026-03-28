West Asia conflict: Will ensure uninterrupted services to citizens, coordinating with Centre, says Delhi CM

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The Delhi government is in close coordination with the Centre to ensure uninterrupted services and smooth arrangements for citizens, said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta after attending the high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the ongoing West Asia war.
Reviewing the potential impact, and the preparedness, in light of the conflict, PM Modi on Friday told Chief Ministers that addressing the challenge is a “shared responsibility” and urged them to work together as “Team India” to “successfully overcome the situation.
In a video conference with CMs and Lieutenant Governors of States and Union Territories — except those going to polls — Modi underlined that his government’s priorities were to maintain economic and trade stability, ensure energy security, safeguard the interests of citizens, and strengthen industry and supply chains.
Gupta in a post on X, said, “Participated virtually in the high-level meeting of States and Union Territories chaired by PM…”
She said, “Amid the global scenario, maintaining the country’s economic dynamism and the uninterrupted availability of essential resources is our shared priority.”
Saying that public interest is the top-most concern of the Modi government, Gupta said effective and far-reaching steps are being taken by the central government under the leadership of the PM to further strengthen the supply chain.
“With the unbreakable spirit of ‘Team India’… we all are fully committed to ensuring that no additional burden of global circumstances falls on our common citizens,” she said.
In a statement after the meeting, the PMO said, “The PM highlighted that the situation remains dynamic, necessitating continuous monitoring and adaptive strategies. He said that an Inter-Ministerial Group has been operational since March 3, reviewing the situation on a daily basis and taking timely decisions.”
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