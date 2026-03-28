West Asia conflict: Will ensure uninterrupted services to citizens, coordinating with Centre, says Delhi CM

Amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government is coordinating with the Centre to ensure uninterrupted services. (File Photo)

The Delhi government is in close coordination with the Centre to ensure uninterrupted services and smooth arrangements for citizens, said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta after attending the high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the ongoing West Asia war.

Reviewing the potential impact, and the preparedness, in light of the conflict, PM Modi on Friday told Chief Ministers that addressing the challenge is a “shared responsibility” and urged them to work together as “Team India” to “successfully overcome the situation.

In a video conference with CMs and Lieutenant Governors of States and Union Territories — except those going to polls — Modi underlined that his government’s priorities were to maintain economic and trade stability, ensure energy security, safeguard the interests of citizens, and strengthen industry and supply chains.