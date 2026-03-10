Tensions in West Asia: IndiGo’s Manchester flight turns around in Africa, returns back to Delhi

An IndiGo Boeing 787 on the tarmac at Delhi’s IGI Airport. Flight 6E 033 to Manchester returned to Delhi on Monday after "last-minute airspace restrictions" near the Ethiopia-Eritrea border forced a mid-air U-turn.(Express File)

An IndiGo flight heading to Manchester from New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI-A) turned around on the border between Ethiopia and Eritrea, and returned back to Delhi on Monday, citing “last minute airspace restrictions,” the airline said. This comes against the backdrop of airspace over West Asia being mostly closed off for over a week owing to escalating tensions in the region triggered by the US-Israel-Iran conflict.

According to Flightradar24, this was the first IndiGo Delhi – Manchester flight since February 26, 2 days before the US and Israel first launched attacks on Iran.

“Due to the evolving situation in and around West Asia, some of our flights may take longer routes or experience diversions. Our flight 6E 033 operating from Delhi to Manchester, had to return to its origin due to last minute airspace restrictions, owing to the ongoing situation in West Asia,” an IndiGo spokesperson said.