West Asia dust storm wipes out Delhi’s monsoon air gains, AQI nears ‘very poor’

A Namo Bharat train runs on a hazy day as Delhi's air quality slipped into the 'poor' category on Sunday. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said the decline was caused by transnational dust carried by long-range winds from storm activity in Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan, along with strong winds over the Indo-Gangetic plain. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Barely days after successive monsoon showers gave Delhi its cleanest air in nearly three years, the national capital has seen its pollution levels spiking — owing to a dust storm from West Asia.

On Monday morning, the air quality deteriorated rapidly, inching towards the ‘Very Poor’ category.

On Sunday, Delhi’s daily average Air Quality Index (AQI) climbed to 261 (‘Poor’) — the first ‘Poor’ air day of this month. At 9 am on Monday, the city’s AQI touched 294.

Across the National Capital Region, Greater Noida recorded an AQI of 352 (‘Very Poor’), while Gurgaon stood at 271 and Noida at 261.

From ‘Good’ to ‘Poor’ in three days

The sharp deterioration comes less than a week after Delhi recorded its first ‘Good’ air day of the year.