West Asia crisis hits LPG supply: NRAI asks restaurants to adopt ‘crisis menus’

Last week, the government had invoked emergency powers derived from the Essential Commodities Act to direct Indian refiners to maximise LPG production (Express photo by Akash Patil)

Planning to grab a slow-cooked meal at a restaurant? You probably have to press a pause. Outlets are now being asked to introduce ‘crisis menus’ comprising items and dishes involving shorter cooking cycles.

This comes as fear of disruption of LPG supply has intensified — hitting restaurants of Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Delhi- NCR and other cities — amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) Tuesday issued an advisory asking restaurants to rationalise menus by temporarily prioritising dishes that require lower gas usage or involve shorter cooking cycles, and reducing items that require long simmering, deep frying, slow cooking, or multiple burners.