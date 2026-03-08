West Asia conflict: Delhi Police step up intelligence gathering, vigil on social media amid fears of ‘foreign hand’

In the wake of escalating tensions in West Asia, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha has directed all district units, the Special Cell, and the Special Branch to intensify social media surveillance and step up intelligence gathering in the national capital.
According to top officers, the move comes amid concerns that foreign-based agencies or terrorist groups may attempt to exploit the situation to incite unrest, particularly among youth. “Monitoring of social media platforms has been increased, with strict instructions to act promptly on any inflammatory or provocative content,” a senior police officer said.
“Intelligence gathering on both planned and spontaneous demonstrations has also been stepped up, with instructions to keep a close watch on the involvement of any foreign-based entities or organisations,” the officer added.
According to a directive issued to senior officers, security has been specifically strengthened at sensitive locations, including the US Embassy, the American Centre on Kasturba Gandhi Marg, the American Embassy School in Chanakyapuri, synagogues and cemeteries on Humayun Road, Chabad Houses and synagogues at Paharganj and Vasant Vihar – which also houses several foreign diplomats. “Senior officers have directed that all these sites be monitored through CCTV cameras, with SWAT teams and PCR vans deployed at prominent junctions,” the officer added.
“Field units have been directed to carry out intensified checks at hotels, guest houses, and other potential hideouts. Adequate measures are in place to ensure law and order,” said another senior police officer, adding that daily reports will be submitted by the Special Commissioners (Intelligence and Law & Order Zones) both in the morning and evening on the latest developments.
The latest directives follow a nationwide advisory from the Union Home Ministry, which urged all DGPs and security agencies to strengthen vigil around Iranian and Israeli missions, consulates, and cultural centres. “Specific instructions were issued to enhance security at the Embassy and Consulates of the Islamic Republic of Iran, its cultural establishments, and the residences of diplomats across major cities,” an officer said.
Similarly, the Centre has asked state police forces to upscale protection for Israeli interests, citing intelligence inputs pointing to elevated risks for Israeli diplomats, establishments, and citizens. “Security has been beefed up around Israeli Missions and Consulates, Jewish community centres, Chabad Houses, Israeli businesses, tourist sites, kosher restaurants, and other venues frequented by Israeli nationals,” the officer added.
