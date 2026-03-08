West Asia conflict: Delhi Police step up intelligence gathering, vigil on social media amid fears of ‘foreign hand’

In the wake of escalating tensions in West Asia, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha has directed all district units, the Special Cell, and the Special Branch to intensify social media surveillance and step up intelligence gathering in the national capital.

According to top officers, the move comes amid concerns that foreign-based agencies or terrorist groups may attempt to exploit the situation to incite unrest, particularly among youth. “Monitoring of social media platforms has been increased, with strict instructions to act promptly on any inflammatory or provocative content,” a senior police officer said.

“Intelligence gathering on both planned and spontaneous demonstrations has also been stepped up, with instructions to keep a close watch on the involvement of any foreign-based entities or organisations,” the officer added.