Went to rescue a colleague, was attacked, says ACP injured in clash

Besides the two ACPs, another ACP and four other police personnel had also sustained injuries between Wednesday afternoon and evening.

A day after he sustained injuries in a clash with CJP protesters at the Tolstoy Marg-Sansad Marg intersection, ACP (Connaught Place) Vivek Bhagat said he was trying to save a policeman when he was attacked with sharp-edged bricks and other projectiles.

Bhagat said the incident took place when he was heading from the Regal Building in Connaught Place to the Tolstoy Marg-Sansad Marg intersection. Accompanied by a team of five to six personnel, including an ACP probationer and his operator, he said they encountered violence as they approached the junction.

According to Bhagat, protesters began pelting police personnel with water bottles and other objects, forcing officers to scatter. Amid the commotion, one policeman in his team was caught in the melee.