Went to rescue a colleague, was attacked, says ACP injured in clash

According to Bhagat, protesters began pelting police personnel with water bottles and other objects, forcing officers to scatter. Amid the commotion, one policeman in his team was caught in the melee.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
3 min readNew DelhiJul 24, 2026 04:06 AM IST
CJP Jantar Mantar protest, Jantar Mantar protest, Delhi protest, Sansad Chalo march, jantar mantar protest, Cockroach Janta Party, CJP protest Delhi, NEET paper leak, unemployment in India, Delhi street protests, Bhagat Singh jail diary, Jantar Mantar protest, Jodhpur IT professionals protest, Shahdara Delhi, youth protests India, media misinformation, Indian Express reporting, civil rights dissent India, Indian express news, current affairsBesides the two ACPs, another ACP and four other police personnel had also sustained injuries between Wednesday afternoon and evening.
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A day after he sustained injuries in a clash with CJP protesters at the Tolstoy Marg-Sansad Marg intersection, ACP (Connaught Place) Vivek Bhagat said he was trying to save a policeman when he was attacked with sharp-edged bricks and other projectiles.

Bhagat said the incident took place when he was heading from the Regal Building in Connaught Place to the Tolstoy Marg-Sansad Marg intersection. Accompanied by a team of five to six personnel, including an ACP probationer and his operator, he said they encountered violence as they approached the junction.

According to Bhagat, protesters began pelting police personnel with water bottles and other objects, forcing officers to scatter. Amid the commotion, one policeman in his team was caught in the melee.

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“His face was covered in blood. I went to rescue him,” Bhagat said.

He alleged that as he attempted to pull the injured officer to safety, the crowd turned on him, attacking him.

“I had the grill on one side and the mob on the other three. To avoid being hit on my head, I put my hands against the grill. They kept hitting me,” Bhagat said. He sustained bruises on his face and blows on his chest.

A few metres away at Jantar Mantar, ACP (Punjabi Bagh) Jai Prakash also sustained injuries while police personnel attempted to stop protesters from advancing towards barricaded areas.

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Jai Prakash said protesters began throwing water bottles and pelting stones, prompting police personnel to form a human chain near the barricades.

During the confrontation, he said, a stone struck him on the head, causing heavy bleeding. Fellow police personnel rushed him to hospital, where doctors found that he had sustained a minor fracture to his head.

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Police said an FIR has been lodged on the charge of attempt to murder against unknown persons.

Besides the two ACPs, another ACP and four other police personnel had also sustained injuries between Wednesday afternoon and evening.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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