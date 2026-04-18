Welder, Class XII student, security guard, plumber: Delhi Police arrest four for ‘terror planning’

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In an intelligence-led operation, the Delhi Police Special Cell Saturday said it arrested four “radicalised youth” from Mumbai, Odisha and Bihar for their alleged involvement in activities linked to extremist ideology and terror planning in the country.
Among the accused, police said, one had done reconnaissance of the Red Fort and India Gate in December 2025 as potential targets. The arrests were made recently by a team of the New Delhi Range (NDR) under the supervision of ACP Ashish Kumar, police said.
Police said the accused have been identified as Mosaib Ahmad alias Sonu alias Kalam from Thane, a welder; Mohammad Hammad from Mumbai, who is pursuing Class XII through correspondence; Sheikh Imran from Bhubaneswar, a security guard; and Mohammad Sohail from Katihar, a plumber.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Praveen Kumar Tripathi said the accused were influenced by the ideology that centred around establishing a Caliphate and believed in the emergence of a so-called ‘Lashkar from Khurasan’. They were allegedly preparing to join this group and participate in ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’, while also attempting to radicalise and recruit others.
“During the operation, police recovered material suspected to be for an improvised explosive device (IED) and seized multiple mobile devices for forensic examination,” Tripathi said.
The officer said investigations revealed that the accused were part of closed groups on encrypted social media platforms, where extremist content was shared and discussions around jihad and establishing an Islamic state were held.
The DCP said two members of the group were actively collecting locally sourced material to assemble a remote-controlled IED. One of the accused allegedly shared images of ball bearings, nails, and a modified toy car intended for use in the device. Another was soliciting funds through QR codes and bank details, claiming the money would support jihad-related activities.
“Sheikh Imran, one of the key accused, is believed to have played a central role. He allegedly discussed potential targets, including sensitive locations such as Red Fort and India Gate, which he had visited in December 2025 for reconnaissance. He also reportedly promised to arrange arms and physical training for group members,” DCP Tripathi said.
Police officers part of the probe further claimed the accused were influenced by online lectures of radical preachers and had gradually developed extremist views. One of them had even posted an edited image of the Red Fort with a black flag to provoke and radicalise others, an officer claimed.
Police said the timely operation prevented a potential terror threat. Further investigation is underway to identify additional links, funding sources, and possible wider networks connected to the group.
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