Welder, Class XII student, security guard, plumber: Delhi Police arrest four for ‘terror planning’

In an intelligence-led operation, the Delhi Police Special Cell Saturday said it arrested four “radicalised youth” from Mumbai, Odisha and Bihar for their alleged involvement in activities linked to extremist ideology and terror planning in the country.

Among the accused, police said, one had done reconnaissance of the Red Fort and India Gate in December 2025 as potential targets. The arrests were made recently by a team of the New Delhi Range (NDR) under the supervision of ACP Ashish Kumar, police said.

Police said the accused have been identified as Mosaib Ahmad alias Sonu alias Kalam from Thane, a welder; Mohammad Hammad from Mumbai, who is pursuing Class XII through correspondence; Sheikh Imran from Bhubaneswar, a security guard; and Mohammad Sohail from Katihar, a plumber.