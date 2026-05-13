Weeks after wedding, woman found dead in bed box; husband key suspect, on the run: Cops

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Weeks after a 28-year-old woman got married, she was found dead inside a bed box at a rented accommodation in Central Delhi’s Nabi Karim, police said on Tuesday. Her husband, who is the prime suspect in the case, is currently absconding, officers said.
“Raids are being conducted at locations linked to the accused, including residences of his family members and his native village. We have developed some leads and are confident of apprehending him soon,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Rohit Rajbir Singh said.
The incident came to light on the night of May 8 after the homeowner alerted police about a foul smell emanating from the tenant’s room in Laxmanpuri, officers said. Soon, a team of officers rushed to the spot and discovered the decomposed body of the woman concealed inside the bed box.
Police identified the deceased as a native of Haldwani in Uttarakhand. She had married Mohammad Ejaz, a resident of Vaishali district in Bihar, on April 26. The couple had moved into the rented accommodation shortly after their wedding, officers said.
“During inspection, the husband was found missing from the premises. His absence, coupled with the circumstances of the recovery, has made him the prime suspect in the case,” a senior police officer said.
Based on a complaint by the woman’s father, allegations of dowry harassment have also surfaced against Ejaz and his brother, Sarfaraz. Acting on these allegations, police have arrested Sarfaraz, while efforts are underway to trace Ejaz.
According to the police, family members of both the deceased and the accused are being questioned to establish the sequence of events following the wedding and to verify claims related to dowry harassment.
An FIR has been registered at Nabi Karim police station under relevant sections, and multiple teams have been formed to investigate the case. Police are examining CCTV footage from the area to piece together the couple’s movements in the days leading up to the woman’s death.
Investigators are also verifying documents submitted by the couple to the homeowner at the time of renting the accommodation. Police said that technical surveillance and local intelligence inputs are being utilised to track the absconding accused.
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