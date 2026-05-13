Weeks after wedding, woman found dead in bed box; husband key suspect, on the run: Cops

Police identified the deceased as a native of Haldwani in Uttarakhand. She had married Mohammad Ejaz, a resident of Vaishali district in Bihar, on April 26. The couple had moved into the rented accommodation shortly after their wedding, officers said.

Weeks after a 28-year-old woman got married, she was found dead inside a bed box at a rented accommodation in Central Delhi’s Nabi Karim, police said on Tuesday. Her husband, who is the prime suspect in the case, is currently absconding, officers said.

“Raids are being conducted at locations linked to the accused, including residences of his family members and his native village. We have developed some leads and are confident of apprehending him soon,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

The incident came to light on the night of May 8 after the homeowner alerted police about a foul smell emanating from the tenant’s room in Laxmanpuri, officers said. Soon, a team of officers rushed to the spot and discovered the decomposed body of the woman concealed inside the bed box.