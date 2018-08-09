Weeks after ‘sexual assault’, probe panel flags CCTV gaps at Greater Noida school Weeks after ‘sexual assault’, probe panel flags CCTV gaps at Greater Noida school

Close to a month after a three-year-old child was allegedly sexually assaulted in a prominent Greater Noida school, the panel which conducted a magisterial enquiry of the school premises has pointed to gaps in the CCTV system, and stated that CBSE’s safety instructions are not being followed completely. It has also drawn a list of 12 suggestions to improve security at the school.

On July 14, a helper at the school’s swimming pool was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a nursery student, following which the District Magistrate formed a committee to look into whether the school followed standard safety procedures.

The panel has reported that there is only one CCTV camera in the vicinity of the swimming pool, and it points towards the pool and not the entry to changing rooms. It also pointed out that certain parts of the school are not covered by cameras, and the school lacks a system for monitoring the feed.

According to the report, there are four screens in the principal’s office which can switch between footage from four cameras, while the designated monitoring office has only one screen which can display footage from one camera. The report states this is sufficient for random checks but not for continuous monitoring.

It also stated that the school does not have a formal record of its outsourced staff members and that it has not appointed a security or vigilance officer.

Suggestions by the committee include: the school should have dedicated staff to monitor CCTV feed; only female staff should be present in places like toilets and swimming pool; every staff member should have police verification; clear and honest communication between the school management and guardians is necessary.

