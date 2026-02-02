Weeks after Delhi HC’s rap, Lawrence Bishnoi rival Parvesh Mann sentenced to 7-year jail by sessions court

Weeks after the Delhi High Court rapped the sessions court over the delay in the pronouncement of verdict in a 2019 Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) case against gangster Parvesh Mann, a rival Lawrence Bishnoi, the sessions court in Karkardooma on Saturday sentenced the gangster to seven years in jail.

Parvesh Mann alias Sagar Mann was tried under sections 3 and 4 (conspiring, committing or facilitating organised crime) of MCOCA, stemming from a FIR lodged by the Delhi Police Special Cell, which took note of his involvement in organised crime. The case was probed by ACP Jasbir Singh.

Along with Parvesh, five of his allies — Sachin Mann, Ajay Mann, Yudhveer, Sahil Dahiya and Gaurav Tyagi — were also convicted on January 28. Judge Chander Jit Singh sentenced the four — in jail since 2021 — to five-year imprisonment.

He directed that they “undergo the period of custody already undergone” and also pay a fine of Rs 5 lakh. If they default on the fine, they would have to serve two years in jail.

Mann and his aide Gaurav Tyagi — also sentenced to seven years in jail – have been behind bars since 2020 and 2021, respectively. Mann also has to pay a fine of Rs 5 lakh.

Tyagi, allegedly the key henchmen for Mann, was arrested after an exchange of fire with the Special Cell sleuths in November 2021.An officer said that Tyagi, once hailed as a wrestling prodigy, became a sharpshooter for Mann after he lost his chances of making it big as a sportsman due to an injury.

The delay in trial

Even as the Delhi Police’s Special Cell had arrested Mann in 2020, the trial was completed after nearly five years while the gangster remained behind bars in Northwest Delhi’s Mandoli jail.

While the sessions court had concluded Parvesh’s trial on July 4, 2025, and fixed July 30, 2025, as the date to pronounce the verdict, the final judgement was not announced on four subsequent dates. On November 7, 2025, the sessions court again deferred the pronouncement, directing that the accused be produced physically not virtually, as it fixed November 28, 2025, as the date for the pronouncement of the verdict.

However, the judge, who had heard the matter, was transferred on November 18, 2025. The sessions court then issued directions that the final arguments be heard again.

Mann had then moved the High Court, seeking that the order for fresh trial be set aside.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma of the HC last month ordered that the trial be completed in the sessions court in two-three weeks. Setting aside the lower court’s decision, the Judge recorded in the order, “Judicial proceedings cannot oscillate between readiness and uncertainty in this manner, particularly after the trial has concluded…”

The bloody ‘Mann’ wars

Parvesh Mann, a key member of the Neeraj Bawana gang, had 14 cases lodged against him. He has been known for his rivalry with gangster Kapil Mann, a Lawrence Bishnoi ally and Pavesh’s neighbour from Outer Delhi’s Khera Khurd village.

Their rivalry, according to the police, began about 17 years ago, when Parvesh and Kapil’s families got embroiled in a battle for control over Khera Khurd village — including a 100 yard long boundary wall. “This dispute took a violent turn. In 2017, Kapil’s uncle, Bablu alias Surya Prakash was killed by Parvesh’s men. Since then, four more killings have involved the two gangs,” a police officer said.

The rivalry peaked in 2022 when Parvesh’s men allegedly killed Kapil Mann’s father. While this was followed by a period of relative calm, an officer noted, “Parvesh’s men had started to mock the rivals about how Kapil was unable to avenge his father’s killing.”

In one of the five murder cases that made headlines, Parvesh’s brother, Suraj Mann, an Air India crew member, was shot dead at an upscale market in Noida’s Sector 104 — he had just stepped out of his gym and was sitting in his car when three men on a bike pumped bullets into him. Police said the murder was orchestrated by gangster Kapil alias Kallu to avenge his father’s killing.