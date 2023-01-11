Weeks after 50 diamond, gold jewellery sets were stolen from Delhi businessman’s house, 3 held

Three men have been arrested for allegedly breaking into a businessman’s house in Northwest Delhi’s Subhash Place last month and stealing cash and 50 sets of diamond and gold jewellery, the police said.

The police, who managed to recover jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh cash, said the accused had taken gold loans and bought bikes and a Swift car using the stolen jewellery. The accused were arrested on January 7.

On December 16, a paper trader and businessman Rajesh Gupta said that he and his family went to Hyatt Regency in Gurgaon to attend a family function. When they returned, the family found their house was ransacked and all the jewellery and cash were missing. The locks of the house were broken.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said multiple CCTVs around the house and Subash Place were analysed. Two masked men were seen roaming around in a cycle at the time of the incident.

“We sent teams for enquiry and even prepared a possible exit route which the accused must have taken to evade police. The accused were identified with the help of surveillance. Their houses were raided in UP’s Rampur but they had fled. We were told one of the accused bought a new Swift car and was travelling in Muradabad,” the DCP said.

Police teams were sent there and the accused were caught with the car. Police said they recovered gold jewellery, cash and gold loan documents from the possession of the accused Inderpal (48).

“He was interrogated and we kept searching for his associates. Later, we found two other accused Chatar Singh (32) and Shivam (20). They sold most of the jewellery with the help of Shivam and got cash to buy bikes and a car. They also used some of the jewellery to take gold loans,” the DCP added.

Around 8-10 pieces of jewellery have also been recovered. Police said Inderpal is involved in nine other cases. “He planned the burglary and was following the family for some time. He knew they would be leaving for an event and took his friend Singh to help him commit burglary. They carried house break-in tools and bags and stole all the jewellery,” a police official said.