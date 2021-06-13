Weekly markets may reopen in Delhi from Monday, discussion held on restaurants, salons

Officials said a formal order on the reopening is expected on Sunday afternoon and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is expected to announce which businesses will be allowed to reopen. (Express Photo)

Weekly markets are expected to reopen starting Monday, as part of the new unlock guidelines, officials said Saturday. Reopening of a few other businesses, such as salons and restaurants with limited capacity has also been discussed, but some apprehensions remain, sources said.

According to officials, a file with suggestions on what activities could be reopened next week was sent to the L-G.

“The suggestion to reopen weekly markets — where establishments are operational on a given day — was given. The L-G wanted some changes to be made on how this would be achieved,” the official said.

Delhi went under lockdown on April 20 as cases soared. Limited, phase-wise reopening started on May 31, with construction activity and factories allowed to reopen.

This was followed by markets in an odd-even format, under which half of the shops were allowed to open on one day, and the other half on the alternate day. The Delhi Metro was also allowed to ply at 50% capacity.

Officials said a formal order on the reopening is expected on Sunday afternoon and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is expected to announce which businesses will be allowed to reopen.

Sources, however, said that apprehensions remained regarding reopening spaces such as salons, restaurants and gyms.

“While cases and positivity rate have both dipped, there are apprehensions about reopening places where there is a chance of long exposure indoors without masks. Both salons and restaurants fall under this category. Some officials have said that since many people have now been vaccinated, reopening these businesses will make sense with some restrictions in place,” a government source said.

Cases in Delhi have remained under the 1,000 mark for two weeks, with the city seeing 213 cases on Saturday.

Last year, restaurants in the capital remained shut between the end of March and the first week of June. They were then allowed to only reopen at 50% seating capacity.