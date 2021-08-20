Weekend restrictions relaxed in Noida, Ghaziabad amid decline in Covid-19 cases

Weekend restrictions have now been relaxed in Noida and Ghaziabad in view of declining Covi19 cases across the state. As per the latest government notification, markets will open on Saturdays and Sundays as well. However, the night curfew will continue to function in the districts, officials said.

As per orders, the movement of persons can take place between 6 am and 10 pm on all days of the week.

A review meeting was held among state government officials to take a decision regarding the Covid-19 guidelines. The Home Department has issued instructions to district officials to ensure that Covid appropriate-behaviour and protocols are followed on the exempted days.

The government decision also comes in the wake of giving an impetus to traders, shopkeepers by lifting restrictions. Trader organisations in Noida had earlier written to the government for opening shops on weekends to not miss out on major business during festivals.

Presently, the state has 408 active Covid-19 cases with 15 districts reporting zero cases. Both Noida and Ghaziabad have been reporting zero to single digit cases in the last week with 19 and 6 active infections, respectively.