Weekend festival celebrates 1 year of Delhi’s Waste to Wonder Park

Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas performs at the event, Friday. Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas performs at the event, Friday.

A weekend festival will bring musical performances as well as comedy, magic, puppet and sound and light shows to the Waste to Wonder Park in Sarai Kale Khan, which is celebrating its first anniversary.

Since it was opened by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation on February 22 last year, the park, which has replicas made of waste of seven iconic monuments from across the world, has seen a more than expected footfall.

The park features a 60-ft Eiffel Tower, a 20-ft Taj Mahal and replicas of five other monuments, built using 150 tonnes of industrial and other waste.

On Saturday, the South MCD will hold musical performances by bands such as Swarism, The Trio Project, The Enlighters and Madari, followed by a comedy show. Sunday will see a Hindustani vocal performance by Shweta Dubey, followed by magic and puppet shows.

Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas performed at the venue Friday, after the festival was flagged off by Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Lt-Governor Anil Baijal, while inaugurating the festival, said such projects should be replicated at other places as well.

“SDMC is also developing another magnificent Bharat Darshan Park in Punjabi Bagh,” he said, adding that to provide more parking space nearby, DDA land will be provided to the SDMC.

SDMC commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said that the civic body has recovered the entire cost of this park by generating a revenue of more than Rs 8 crore.

He said that approximately 16 lakh people have visited the park, with an average daily footfall of 4,000-5,000, which increases to 10,000 on weekends and public holidays. The entry fee is Rs 100 on Sunday and Rs 50 the rest of the days.

