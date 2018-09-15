Week on, no relief for kin of sewage treatment plant victims in Delhi

Near the spot where five men died cleaning the sewage treatment plant at DLF Capital Greens. (Express photo/Gajendra Yadav) Near the spot where five men died cleaning the sewage treatment plant at DLF Capital Greens. (Express photo/Gajendra Yadav)

Almost a week after five men died while cleaning a sewage treatment plant at Moti Nagar’s DLF Capital Greens, the families of the victims alleged that “officials from DLF or employers JLL, Unnati and Crest have not offered compensation”.

Krishna Yadav (20), a relative of a victim, Pankaj, said, “We have not heard anything from the employers since the incident… not even a word on the carelessness that led to my brother’s death.”

Santosh, a relative of Umesh said, “He was the sole earning member of the family and leaves behind an eight-month-old baby. The companies have not got in touch regarding anything so far.”

A source at JLL, which sub-contracted housekeeping and STP work to Unnati and Crest, claimed, “Officials from the two firms are on the run… we cannot comment on the compensation right now. Our internal investigation is still on.” When The Indian Express contacted Unnati, all phone numbers were unreachable or switched off.

Delhi Police have since arrested a plant in-charge employed by JLL. DCP (west) Monika Bhardwaj said, “The immediate supervisor is absconding. Multiple teams were sent to UP, but no one else has been arrested yet.”

Sarfaraz’s cousin Azad said, “These men died while working for a private company. They have not spoken to the grieving families even once. We can’t get through the phone numbers of the employers either.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App