Week before new year, rise in sale of liquor in Delhi

The week leading up to New Year’s Eve saw a sharp rise in daily liquor sales in Delhi. As per excise department data, liquor worth Rs 218.33 crore (around 1 crore bottles) was sold between December 24 and 31. The last day of 2022 saw the highest sale of 20 lakh bottles, data showed.

The average sale on usual days is around 11 lakh to 12.5 lakh bottles, said a senior excise official. He said, “Liquor sales at government vends were also higher on January 1 as 17 lakh bottles were sold on the first day of the year.”

Monthly average sales per day (in bottles) also saw a slight rise in December last year as compared to the previous years. However, sales in November dropped. Around 13.77 lakh bottles were sold per day on average in December, while in the previous years (2019-2021), it was between 12.55-12.95 lakh bottles.

Further, as per data from the excise department, it has collected revenue through excise duty and VAT of Rs 2,515 crore within four months of bringing back the old excise policy (2020-21) from September to December. The 2021-22 excise policy was in force till August last year before it was scrapped following allegations of corruption. Revenue collected under the now-scrapped policy in four months, May to August, is approximately Rs 1,840 crore.

“There is no dip in revenue collection. The difference is because the old policy was launched in September, so of the total revenue collected, around Rs 150 crore was through renewal of licence fees, brand registration, corporation licence. Further, revenue is charged on excise cut source, where there is import, export, packaging, delivery etc… So, there is a dip in sales,” said a senior official.