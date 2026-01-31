Week after man shot dead at Delhi cafe, suspect held following encounter

Delhi Police arrested the prime suspect in a Northeast Delhi cafe murder after an early-morning encounter; the accused was shot in the leg and held.

A week after a 24-year-old man was shot dead inside a cafe in Northeast Delhi, the key suspect was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell following an exchange of fire early Friday.

The suspect, Mohammad Moin Qureshi (23), was arrested from Timarpur around 3 am. Police said he sustained a bullet injury in his left leg during the encounter.

Faizan was killed on January 23 night inside King Cafe at Kabir Nagar in Welcome. Investigators said the assailant fired multiple rounds in front of people present at the cafe. Qureshi had allegedly uploaded a video on Instagram after the murder, saying that he shot the man dead over an old dispute.