Week after man shot dead at Delhi cafe, suspect held following encounter

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A week after a 24-year-old man was shot dead inside a cafe in Northeast Delhi, the key suspect was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell following an exchange of fire early Friday.
The suspect, Mohammad Moin Qureshi (23), was arrested from Timarpur around 3 am. Police said he sustained a bullet injury in his left leg during the encounter.
Faizan was killed on January 23 night inside King Cafe at Kabir Nagar in Welcome. Investigators said the assailant fired multiple rounds in front of people present at the cafe. Qureshi had allegedly uploaded a video on Instagram after the murder, saying that he shot the man dead over an old dispute.
DCP Special Cell Amit Kaushik told mediapersons on Friday, “After posting the video, Qureshi went underground and later deleted the clip… “We eventually confirmed his identity through CCTV footage… On the evening of January 29, we received information that Qureshi would come to the Trans-Yamuna area.”
Early Friday, a Special Cell team learnt that Qureshi planned to collect money near Dheerpur ITI in Timarpur to finance his escape from Delhi. When he arrived on a bike and was asked to surrender, he allegedly opened fire, said police. “After repeated warnings, the team retaliated in self-defence. He was hit in the leg,” Kaushik said.
During preliminary questioning, Qureshi allegedly told investigators that he and Faizan were from the same locality and had a dispute over a Rs 30,000-loan Faizan had given to him. Police said Qureshi claimed Faizan had misbehaved with his father over the repayment of loan. Upset, Qureshi allegedly procured a pistol and shot him after learning he was at the cafe.
Police records show Qureshi studied up to Class 10 and initially worked at a shop before allegedly turning to vehicle theft. He was arrested in a theft case last year, and had recently come out of jail.
A loaded semi-automatic pistol and cartridges were recovered from his possession, officers said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
TISS's campus politics is seeing significant alterations, with the replacement of the Students' Union by a Students' Council and the removal of student representatives from important decision-making bodies. Student groups are opposing these changes as elections approach on February 6. The new structure includes a bigger Students' Council and gives the Office of Student Affairs more influence.