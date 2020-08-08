Wedding talks take violent turn, girl’s father stabbed to death

The victim, police said, hailed from Rajasthan, and was working as a labourer in Gurgaon. (Representational) The victim, police said, hailed from Rajasthan, and was working as a labourer in Gurgaon. (Representational)

A meeting to fix up a wedding turned violent Thursday evening, with the father of the man allegedly stabbing the woman’s father to death.

Police said the incident took place in Sohna area around 7 pm, when the victim had gone with his wife and two sons to meet the family of a man they were considering as a prospective groom for their daughter. They had been introduced to the family through the victim’s brother.

The victim, police said, hailed from Rajasthan, and was working as a labourer in Gurgaon.

“Violence broke out after talks collapsed, with the victim refusing to get his daughter married into the family. The latter was offended and a heated argument ensued. The potential groom’s father grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim in the stomach multiple times,” said Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Boken.

The victim succumbed to injuries on the way to the nearby hospital.

An FIR has been lodged against six people, including the potential groom’s father as the main accused, his brother and four other family members.

“All six fled the scene. Investigation is on to arrest them,” said Boken.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.