Wedding guests demand to play DJ, beaten up by hotel staff in Ghaziabad

Within minutes of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s arrest by the CBI, the BJP trained its guns at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, terming him the “real kingpin of the excise scam” and proclaiming that “he is next”.

I&B Minister and BJP’s Anurag Thakur accused Sisodia of fanning a media spectacle instead of answering questions: “I believe some people, instead of cooperating in the probe, make too much of a clamour in the media… Why are you afraid if you haven’t done anything? But if you have done something, then there is no point in saying anything in your defence.”

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged: “It is unfortunate that today, an Education Minister has been arrested in relation to an excise policy… Before placing the excise policy before its ministers, the Aam Aadmi Party reached out to the liquor mafia so it adopts policies which would be to their benefit… This is the same AAP which earlier used to bring out a list every day of what it claimed were the most corrupt people in the country.”

With the BJP having suffered setback after setback in the capital — be it in assembly or MCD polls — Sisodia’s arrest, leaders said, would mean some wind in the party’s sails.

“This development will have reverberations across states where AAP seeks to expand on the basis of its ‘Delhi Model’. BJP will highlight this wherever the AAP attempts to gain an electoral foothold especially with elections to 4 states scheduled this year,” a party source said.

Earlier this week, following the L-G’s nod to the CBI to prosecute Sisodia for his alleged role in the creation of the Delhi government’s ‘Feedback Unit’, the BJP had expressed hope that the heat will reach Kejriwal’s doorstep.

“Since last night, both Sisodia and Kejriwal feared that the Deputy CM would be arrested. Only those who are guilty are afraid of the consequences of their actions… We have been saying from the start that Sisodia is involved in the liquor scam. Now he will have to answer why he gave undue benefits to liquor dealers,” Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana alleged.

Party sources said the development had paved the way for the BJP to frame its strategy for the seven seats in Delhi during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls — of contrasting the “AAP’s corrupt and ineffective governance” with the “development” that the Centre had brought to the city during the G20 Summit.