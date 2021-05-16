Website, mobile app detailing information on Covid launched in Faridabad

The app will help people get information regarding helplines for various facilities, contact tracing, vaccination centres, Covid test reports, plasma, oxygen, ambulance service, availability of beds, home consultation and tiffin services. (Representational image)

With at least 500 new cases of Covid-19 being reported in Faridabad daily, the demand for beds, oxygen and medicines is on the rise. On Sunday, the district administration launched a website and mobile app where people can obtain all kinds of information related to availability of beds, vaccination centres and slots, home consultation and even tiffin services.

The website — www.covidfaridabad.com — is an initiative of the Faridabad administration in collaboration with an NGO called Pehchan.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Krishan Pal Gurjar, said, “Covid-19 is the biggest disaster facing us right now, and the state government and district administration are working round the clock to provide immediate relief to the people during the pandemic. This website is also an initiative towards this and will help the people of Faridabad to get every information related to Covid-19.”

“During the pandemic, people had to face problems with the arrangement of facilities like testing, oxygen cylinders, consultation with doctors, availability of beds, plasma and medicines. Now, with the launch of this website, all such information will be provided on one platform,” he added.

Meanwhile, Faridabad Deputy Commissioner Yashpal said that the website has been “integrated” with “various government initiatives” and will help people get information regarding helplines for various facilities, contact tracing, vaccination centres, Covid test reports, plasma, oxygen, ambulance service, availability of beds, home consultation and tiffin services.

“In light of the pandemic, a need was being felt for an integrated information platform, which has now been provided in the form of this website and mobile application. We are open to suggestions about how these can be improved, and will make any required changes accordingly,” said Yashpal.

“The Covid-19 situation in Faridabad is under control as of now, but people have to follow Covid appropriate behaviour to break the chain of further infection,” he said.