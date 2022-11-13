Web developer among 3 held for cheating people on pretext of Ayurvedic treatment

Three men, including a web developer, were arrested for allegedly cheating victims of large sums of money on the pretext of Ayurvedic treatment advertised on fake websites. Police said the accused were identified as web developer Harendra Kumar (25), Ramesh Patel (31) and Ashish Kumar (22), all from Bihar.

Police said several victims across the country had been cheated using 20 fake websites, with forged receipts and booking vouchers sent to build a false sense of trust.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (North), said a complaint had been received regarding this on the MHA Cyber Crime Portal. The complainant, one Nitin Sharma, alleged he had searched online for ayurvedic treatments for his son and contacted a number he found on one website. A person claiming to be a doctor picked up the phone and collected Rs 2,40,500 from him on the pretext of booking and registrations. The victim later found out he had been cheated.

The DCP said ownership details of the bank account were collected along with call detail records, upon which it was found that the money was being withdrawn from ATMs in West Bengal while the mobile number, also from West Bengal, was active in Nalanda, Bihar.

Police said Harendra was arrested from Patna after he was identified using call detail records. The other accused were also arrested from Nalanda district with the help of local police, they said.

According to the DCP, the accused would use pre-purchased SIMs from West Bengal, Assam, and Odisha, and would also “purchase” active bank accounts for use.

Five laptops and 10 mobile phones were seized from their possession along with debit cards, bank documents and SIM cards. A sum of Rs 1.6 lakh has also been frozen, and a case registered under IPC section 420 (cheating), said police.