‘Weathered dozens of unfounded accusations, media vilification patiently’: Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Wednesday said he had “weathered dozens of unfounded accusations” following the death of his late wife Sunanda Pushkar, but that his faith in the Indian judiciary had been “vindicated”.

A Delhi court Wednesday discharged Tharoor who was booked under sections of subjecting a woman to cruelty and abetment to suicide in connection with the death of Pushkar.

Also Read | Sunanda Pushkar death case against Shashi Tharoor: A timeline

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel pronounced the order in a virtual hearing in which Tharoor was present. Tharoor told the court this had been “seven-and-a-half years of absolute torture”.

“I would like to express my humble thanks to Judge Geetanjali Goel for her orders today, discharging me from the charges levied by the Delhi Police, which I have consistently described as preposterous. This brings a significant conclusion to the long nightmare which had enveloped me after the tragic passing of my late wife Sunanda,” he said in a statement.

“I have weathered dozens of unfounded accusations and media vilification patiently, sustained by my faith in the Indian judiciary, which today stands vindicated. In our justice system, the process is all too often the punishment. Nonetheless, the fact that justice has been done, at last, will allow all of us in the family to mourn Sunanda in peace,” he said.

Tharoor said he was “grateful” to his lawyers, “particularly Vikas Pahwa and Gaurav Gupta, for all that they have done to bring the case to this conclusion”.