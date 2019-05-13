Weather today: Heavy rainfall lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, brings down mercury

Parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rain on Monday evening, bringing some relief to Delhiites from scorching heat even as dust storms hit some areas of the city.

Advertising

By 8:30 pm, traces of rainfall were recorded by the Met department but by 9 pm, parts of Delhi saw heavy showers. Before the rainfall, the maximum temperature was recorded at 40.2 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature settled at 25 degrees Celsius, according to news agency PTI.

As per the India Meteorological Department, the thunderstorm activity is likely to continue over parts of northwest India for the next three-four days, due to the passage of frequent western disturbances. This may also be accompanied by hailstorm over the hills of north India and dust storms over the plains of north India.

Skymet Weather predicted most places of Punjab and Haryana will also experience rain, thunderstorm, dust storm, winds and lightning strikes in next two to three days. Meanwhile, Rajasthan too witnessed rain in some parts of the state, said a MeT official.