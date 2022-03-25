Weather forecast: Maximum temperature set to increase in Delhi

Delhi is likely to see clear skies and a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius on Friday.

The maximum temperature recorded on Thursday was 35.5 degrees Celsius, five degrees above the normal. The normal maximum temperature, which is calculated as a long period average, for March 25 and 26 is 30.8 degrees Celsius, and the normal minimum temperature is 17.1 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature recorded early on Friday was 19.6 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature is set to increase over the next few days, after a brief respite brought about by an increase in wind speed this week. It is likely to climb up to around 37 degrees on March 28, and further to 38 degrees on March 29, going by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for the next six days. It is likely to remain at 38 degrees Celsius on March 30 and 31, the forecast indicates, settling well above normal temperatures for this time of the year.

From March 27 to 31, the normal maximum temperature is 32 degrees Celsius, and the normal minimum temperature is 18 degrees Celsius.

In an update issued on Friday morning, the IMD said that there would be no significant change in the maximum temperature over northwest India during the next 24 hours. But it is likely to rise by two to three degrees thereafter. The minimum temperature, which is usually recorded at night, is also set to rise to around 21 degrees Celsius on March 31.

While heatwave conditions were not recorded over any part of the country on Thursday, it remains on the forecast for parts of Gujarat, including Saurashtra and Kutch, from March 25 to 29. Most parts of northwest India continue to record maximum temperatures that are above normal. On Thursday, maximum temperatures were 5.1 degrees or more above the normal in parts of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

At 8.30 am on Friday, the temperature in Delhi was 24.2 degrees Celsius, and the relative humidity was 69%.