Dust storm likely to hit Delhi-NCR today

The Delhi-NCR region is likely to experience another stormy day on Saturday as per the MeT department. Although the sky was clear on Saturday morning, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted another dust storm or thunderstorm in the capital. As per IMD, the minimum temperature was recorded at 25 degree Celsius, while maximum temperature is likely to hover around 42 degrees Celsius.

Mercury slipped from 42 to 35 degrees Celsius on Friday night, after the national capital region was hit by a dust storm. The minimum temperature on Friday had settled at 30 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, at least 15 people were killed and 9 others were injured after last night’s thunderstorm across various districts in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier this week, at least 35 people were killed as thunderstorms struck several places in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. 16 and 19 deaths were reported from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, respectively.

Most deaths in Uttar Pradesh were caused due to lightning. The remaining died in incidents of house collapse and after being crushed by uprooting trees and poles, a government official said. Unnao was the most affected district with six deaths — 2 in wall collapse and 4 due to lightening.

