Shaheen Bagh protesters open way for school bus to pass through: ‘We too have children’

The stretch was closed on December 15, 2019, after hundreds of women staged a sit-in in Shaheen Bagh to protest against CAA and NRC. The stretch was closed on December 15, 2019, after hundreds of women staged a sit-in in Shaheen Bagh to protest against CAA and NRC.

Amid complaints against Shaheen Bagh protesters for blocking the road and causing inconvenience, the protesters Tuesday decided to allow school vans to pass through the stretch.

Sharing a video that shows a school van passing through the barricades, the Twitter handle of Shaheen Bagh protesters read: “Dear @DelhiPolice, we too have children of our own, and understand parents’ worries for their children’s schooling and futures. Many of our children are still recovering from unfair injuries sustained at JMI. Keeping schools in mind, we are allowing school vans to cross.”

Read | The colourful dissent: When Shaheen Bagh, Jamia become a canvas for protest

The handle had also tweeted: “We are allowing school vans to cross through near Kalandi Kunj Park since schools have reopened.”

The stretch was closed on December 15, 2019, after hundreds of women staged a sit-in in Shaheen Bagh to protest against CAA and NRC. The diversion has thrown traffic out of gear in South East Delhi and on the stretch leading to Noida. While the diversion was meant to be a temporary measure, it has been extended due to the continuous protests.

Dear @DelhiPolice, we too have children of our own, and understand parents’ worries for their children’s schooling and futures. Many of our children are still recovering from unfair injuries sustained at JMI.

Keeping schools in mind, we are allowing school vans to cross. pic.twitter.com/j2Uz6HtzRV — Shaheen Bagh Official (@Shaheenbaghoff1) January 21, 2020

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the police to ensure smooth traffic flow on Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch. the Delhi Police also appealed to protesters to vacate the premises, citing “difficulties” faced by school children, commuters and businesses.

Read | Women of Shaheen Bagh have a message for PM Modi: Have Chai pe Charcha, listen to our mann ki baat

The plea in the Supreme Court, filed by advocate Amit Sahni, urged the SC to direct the monitoring of the situation by a retired judge of SC or sitting judge of Delhi HC “in order to avoid any further deterioration of the situation and to circumvent any violence”, and issue any other directions as may be required.

The protest has inspired a similar demonstration at a park in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, East Delhi’s Khureji Khas as well as Lucknow’s Ghantaghar.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd