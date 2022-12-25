‘We have not yet told his mother, wife… They will not be able to bear the shock’

“My brother had joined the Army to serve the country,” said Surendra Singh, the younger brother of Lance Naik Somvir Singh, who was among 16 Army personnel who died when a truck carrying them fell off a mountain road while negotiating a sharp turn at Zema in North Sikkim.

“We have not yet told his mother and wife about his demise. They will not be able to bear the shock. We have told them that he suffered injuries in an accident and is undergoing treatment. When his wife heard about the accident, she fell unconscious. We have also taken away their phones so they don’t see the news reports… Later tonight (Saturday) or tomorrow morning, when his body arrives…we will have to ultimately tell them, but we want to wait,” Surendra said.

Somvir was from Sindol village in Haryana’s Hisar district. Two more men from Haryana — Grenadier Vikas Kumar of Fatehabad and Havildar Arvind Kumar of Charkhi Dadri — also died in the accident in Sikkim.

The remains of Havaldar Charan Singh, Naik Shyam Singh Yadav and Lance Naik Bhupendra Singh reach the airport in Lucknow. UP announced assistance of Rs 50 lakh each to the kin of the soldiers from the state who died in the mishap. PTI The remains of Havaldar Charan Singh, Naik Shyam Singh Yadav and Lance Naik Bhupendra Singh reach the airport in Lucknow. UP announced assistance of Rs 50 lakh each to the kin of the soldiers from the state who died in the mishap. PTI

The son of a farmer and eldest among three children, Somvir, 28, had joined the Army in June 2015, shortly after he got married. He is survived by his wife Nisha Devi, a three-year-old daughter, a one-year-old son, father Ram Kishan Dhukiya and mother Sharda Devi.

Following in his brother’s footsteps, Surendra said he also had joined the Army in April 2018, and is currently posted in Pune.

The family said that just over 10 days ago on December 12, Somvir had returned to duty after a 55-day vacation. “He had taken off for some days to attend the wedding of a maternal cousin in Hisar in the first week of November. I spoke with him on Thursday… We discussed routine matters. I did not know I would be talking to him for the last time,” said Surendra. A family member said that Somvir eventually wanted to settle abroad after completing 15 years in the service.

Rann Singh, whose son is also in the Army, said that at least 15-20 boys from their village had joined the forces, taking inspiration from Somvir. “He was an athlele…every morning, he was at the village ground, running 1500-metre races. He was quite skilled in Kho-Kho too. He used to impart physical training to youngsters of the village. The entire village is in mourning,” he said.

Advertisement

Havaldar Arvind Kumar, 37, of 8 Rajputana Rifles, was a native of Jhoju Kalan in Charkhi Dadri district of Haryana.

Talking to The Indian Express over the phone, Kumar’s cousin Ajay Numberdar said, “He had recently come home on vacation to attend his younger brother’s wedding on December 8… He was going to apply for retirement in the coming months.”

He is survived by his wife, an eight-year-old son and his parents. “His wife is in Haryana Police and is pregnant at the moment. His brother is in UP Police. He had called me on December 19, but I could not pick up. When I contacted him later that day, his phone was not reachable…,” said Numberdar.

Rajasthan

Advertisement

Lance Naik Manoj Kumar, 25, from Jhunjhunu, is survived by his wife, Jyoti, and three-year-old daughter, Avni, as well as his parents. He has served in the Army for 7 years. His elder brother Pramod, 27, serves in the BSF.

Sepoy Sukha Ram from Jodhpur is survived by by his wife Yashoda, and had no children. He joined the Army in 2016. His father, who had served in the Army and retired, died around seven months ago. He was the third of four brothers.

Subedar Guman Singh from Jaisalmer is survived by wife Rekha, 40, and five kids. The eldest and the youngest are sons Pehlad, 15, and Sunil (5). His daughters are Jai Shree, 13, Chanchal, 10, and Nishan, 8. His elder brother Amar Singh is a retired Army man.

Hamza Khan in Jaipur

Uttarakhand

Naik Ravinder Singh Thapa, a resident of Dharchula in Pithoragarh district, is survived by his wife Kamla Devi, son Piyush, 10, and daughter Ishika, 3 — all currently living in Nainital’s Haldwani. His elder brother Lokendra Thapa is also in the Army, while his younger brother Dashrath Thapa works in the Public Works Department.

Kerala

Naik S Viasakh, 27, from Palakkad district, is survived by wife Geetha and one-year-old son Thanveek. He had been serving in the Army since 2015. His parents Sahadevan and Vijayakumari are daily wage workers. He has also has a sister, Sruthi. Vaisakh’s neighbour and panchayat member K Udayaprakash said, “The family was trying to keep afloat after Vaisakh had secured a job in the Army. A few of his relatives are in defence, which inspired Vaisakh to join the force. He got recruited while being a degree student.” He said Vaisakh family lived in a two-room house erected on four cents of land.

Uttar Pradesh

Advertisement

Naik Shyam Singh Yadav, 30, from Kakradi Kheda village in Unnao district, is survived by wife Vinita Devi, son Aman, 6, mother Shanti Devi and father Sundar Lal — a farmer. Havildar Charan Singh from Lucknow, Lance Naik Bhupendra Singh from Eta and Naik Lokesh Kumar from Muzaffarnagar are the other Army men from Uttar Pradesh who died in the Sikkim accident.

Punjab

Naib Subedar (AIG) Omkar Singh, 35, from Najowal village of Pathankot district, is survived by his wife Sapna, a 3-year-old son, father Thakur Raghubir Singh, mother Saroj Bala and three sisters. His father is a farmer.

West Bengal

Advertisement

Lance Havildar Gopinath Makur, 39, from Bhaluka village in Bankura, is survived by his parents, wife Mallika Makur and an 11-year-old son. “Yesterday (Friday), the Army called and said that Gopinath Makur has died. They didn’t say anything after that. I couldn’t say anything else either,” Mallika said. According to family members, Makur joined the Army in 2001, and had intended to take voluntary retirement last year, but the plan was foiled by the Covid-19 pandemic. He was also building a house in Bankura city, and its construction was in final stage.

Bihar

Naib Subedar Chandan Kumar Mishra from Khagaria and Naik Pramod Singh from Ara also died in the accident.

— ENS inputs from Thiruva-nanthapuram, Dehradun, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Kolkata